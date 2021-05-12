Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 18,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

