Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 435 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

