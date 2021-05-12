Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $544,455. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.30 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

