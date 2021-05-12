Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 805.0% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.91 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.37.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

