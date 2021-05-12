Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 279.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,601,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,532,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000.

Shares of HNDL stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

