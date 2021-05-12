DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $173.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day moving average is $195.92. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

