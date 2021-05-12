Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TOWN. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN opened at $31.82 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

