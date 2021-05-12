Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.11). Broadwind reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BWEN. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadwind (BWEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.