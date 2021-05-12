Insider Selling: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells 6,942 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.91. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

