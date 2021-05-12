Brokerages Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,900%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.