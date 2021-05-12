Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Billion

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last week, Venus has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $126.72 or 0.00225474 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $209.27 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,379.97 or 1.00320852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,876,970 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

