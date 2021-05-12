Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

AXSM opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,921,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

