Insider Buying: Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman Acquires 7,627 Shares of Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman George G. Beasley acquired 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $20,059.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George G. Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, George G. Beasley acquired 8,427 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $22,163.01.

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.63. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

