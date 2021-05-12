Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

RDFN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research downgraded Redfin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. Redfin has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Redfin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Redfin by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

