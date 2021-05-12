Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.83.

GPN stock opened at $195.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

