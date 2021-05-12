Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.