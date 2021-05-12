SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,469.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

