SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $60.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.20.
NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,469.53 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $64.19.
In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,393 shares of company stock worth $4,252,058 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 204.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
