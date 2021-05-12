Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

