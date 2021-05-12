CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €129.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been given a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CWC. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

CWC stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.99 million and a PE ratio of 18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of €127.06 and a 200-day moving average of €106.73. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12-month high of €137.40 ($161.65).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

