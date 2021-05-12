MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDU. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

