Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $18,180.20

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Ccore has a market capitalization of $18,180.20 and $198.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded 87.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00085039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00924898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00109500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

