Morpheus Labs (MITX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.21 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $46.88 million and $3.21 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00085039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.00924898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00062974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00109500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062570 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

