AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.98% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £102 ($133.26) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,886.25 ($116.10).

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 7,725 ($100.93) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,414.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,556.93. The company has a market capitalization of £101.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

