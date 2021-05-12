Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Univar Solutions Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Univar Solutions in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Univar Solutions’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

UNVR opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 289,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.