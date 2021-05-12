55I LLC Makes New $404,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,728,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.74 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.89.

