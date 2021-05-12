55I LLC Invests $383,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000. 55I LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000.

Shares of FXC opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.30. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $69.75 and a twelve month high of $81.29.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

