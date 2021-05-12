55I LLC Invests $383,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXC. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,613,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 43,556 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.30.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.