Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.72 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,798 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.20 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 88.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.80.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

