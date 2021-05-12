Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $3.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of VNTR stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $508.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.96. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.