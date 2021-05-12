$147.69 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report $147.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.98 million and the highest is $151.40 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $140.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $603.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $11,453,118.60. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,114 shares of company stock worth $17,993,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,579,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,555,000 after buying an additional 694,830 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,691,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after acquiring an additional 578,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,666,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 554,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 465,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 318,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.04. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

