Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Stitch Fix have underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company reported soft second-quarter results and trimmed sales view for fiscal 2021. This further weighed on investor sentiments. Moreover, gross margin contracted in the reported quarter owing to increased shipping expenses. Higher selling, general, and administrative expenses have also been a drag. Persistence of such headwinds is likely to put pressure on EBITDA in the forthcoming period. Nonetheless, Stitch Fix is witnessing continued growth in its active client base, which is supporting the top line. Markedly, active clients improved 11.8% during second quarter. The company is also gaining from measures to boost assortments and direct buy facility. It has been making investments in product experiences that are likely to drive personalization.”

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of SFIX opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,439,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,437 shares in the company, valued at $666,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,035 shares of company stock worth $15,997,152 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

