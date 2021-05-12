ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.71.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $158.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $169.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,759,196. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after acquiring an additional 213,548 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,011,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

