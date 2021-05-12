Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 39,976 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,123% compared to the typical volume of 3,270 call options.

3D Systems stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 406.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

