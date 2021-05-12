ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.56.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

