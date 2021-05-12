Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.98.

NYSE:AGI opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

