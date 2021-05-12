Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 35,652 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Allan C. Silber sold 250,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $747,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Allan C. Silber sold 9,033 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $27,099.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,505 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $4,439.75.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Allan C. Silber sold 1,200 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $3,564.00.

HGBL stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

