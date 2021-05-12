Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn Sells 1,435 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $121.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $4,205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 71.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

