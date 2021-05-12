BitTorrent (BTT) Price Down 7.3% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $4.38 billion and $1.15 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00022869 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00030274 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003901 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002245 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

