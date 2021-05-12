Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 346,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 275,765 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,447,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.