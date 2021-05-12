Arepacoin Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $85,674.27 and $8.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,159,425 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AREPAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.