Endo International plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endo International in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ENDP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

ENDP opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth $235,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.