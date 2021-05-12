Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $14.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $15.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.49 EPS.

BAMXF has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $108.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

