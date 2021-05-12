Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after buying an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

