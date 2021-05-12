Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Raised to GBX 870 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON MRL opened at GBX 757.49 ($9.90) on Monday. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 406 ($5.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The stock has a market cap of £584.21 million and a PE ratio of 2,516.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 759.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 644.09.

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total value of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25). Also, insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,231,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,655,880.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

