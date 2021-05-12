London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Cut to GBX 8,500

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,032 ($91.87) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,382.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($130.78).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Stephen O’Connor bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

