Air Partner (LON:AIR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Air Partner (LON:AIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AIR opened at GBX 86.19 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Air Partner has a one year low of GBX 56.13 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £54.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.17.

In other news, insider Mark Briffa sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total value of £19,969.95 ($26,090.87).

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, and security solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment teams, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

