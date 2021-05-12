JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €51.00 Price Target

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.08 ($57.74).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €42.33 ($49.80) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.00.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.