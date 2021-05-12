Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ATCO. Citigroup increased their target price on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Atlas stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

