Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 153.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 207,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

