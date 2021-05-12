Comerica Bank Sells 3,865 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.